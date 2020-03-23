Hawley wants international probe into China’s handling of coronavirus

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, says China should be held accountable for the way it has dealt with the coronavirus sweeping the globe. He wants an international investigation opened into China’s handling of the outbreak.

“We know that they suppressed the actual news,” says Hawley. “We know that they ordered the whistleblower doctors to keep silent. Of course, one of those doctors at least lost his life because of that. We know that they delayed global response to this virus by weeks.”

Hawley says thousands of lives could have been saved if China would have notified health officials in a timely manner.

“They ought to be made to foot the bill for what the world, including the United States, is now suffering,” he says.

Hawley says China lied to the world and we are all paying the price.

The pandemic has led to more than 15,000 cases in the U.S., including some 200 deaths. Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 266,000 and killed roughly 11,000 people.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet