Former Missouri State captain Jared Beshore has been named the new head football coach at state powerhouse Lamar. The 24-year old will take over for Scott Bailey who went 151-41 in 14 season and led Lamar to seven straight state titles from 2011 to 2017. Beshore was an assistant coach at Branson and now returns to his alma mater where he won three state championships.

