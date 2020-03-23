After state runs, two high school basketball coaches moving on

Dillon Tenholder is stepping down as the boys basketball coach at St. Elizabeth just days after leading the Hornets to a Class 1 runner-up finish. Tenholder led St. Elizabeth to two final fours in three years, both losses at state coming against Dora, this year’s state champion. Tenholder went 64-24. When Tenholder took over the job three seasons ago he was just 21.

Craziest part of this journey is that when I first got into coaching, my goal was to become a head football coach, not basketball Sometimes life takes us on a different path — Dillon Tenholder (@D_Ten42) March 14, 2020

After 14 seasons as girls basketball coach at Helias Catholic, Alan Lepper is stepping down. The Lady Crusaders advanced to the state tournament this year for the first time in four years.