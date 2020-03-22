Missouri verifies 106 people test positive for coronavirus

On March 9, the state announced Missouri’s first likely case of the coronavirus. Today, the latest information verified by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows that 106 people have tested positive in the state for COVID-19.

The most cases – 23 – currently originate in St. Louis County. Missouri has had three coronavirus related deaths reported – one in mid-Missouri’s Boone County, another in St. Louis County and one in western Missouri’s Jackson County.

Sunday evening, the state released some notable data about the age breakdown of those testing positive for the disease. Those 20-29 years old fall within the age range with the most cases of 26.

Some counties are listing higher figures than what is reflected in the state’s count provided below.

Here’s the county breakdown:

Adair – 1

Bates – 1

Boone -10

Camden – 1

Cass – 6

Christian – 1

Cole – 4

Dunklin – 1

Greene – 14

Henry – 1

Jackson – 6

Jasper – 1

Johnson – 1

Kansas City – 13

Moniteau – 1

Perry – 1

Pulaski – 1

Scott – 1

St. Charles – 2

St. Francois – 1

St. Louis City – 10

St. Louis County – 23

To Be Determined – 5

Cases by Age Range:

Under 20 years old – 1

20 to 29 years old – 26

30 to 39 years old – 14

40 to 49 years old – 10

50 to 59 years old – 17

60 to 69 years old – 20

70 and up – 18

