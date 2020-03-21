Gov. Parson in Saturday briefing: Extensions and waivers to help families, drivers (FULL VIDEO)

Missouri Governor Mike Parson held a rare Saturday press conference at the Capitol to continue coronavirus response updates.

Some of the takeaways include:

-Licensed childcare providers can use rules for emergency school closing and exceed facility capacity limits by one-third of normal.

-Dept. or revenue is automatically extending driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations by two months from renewal dates. That also applies to inspections.

– March, April and May, registered SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefit recipients get an increase. Families who get free and reduced lunch programs will get additional SNAP benefits. The Dept. of Social Services will reach out to families through the schools to help them enroll in SNAP.

-A federal waiver extends re-certification for SNAP-eligible families by six months.

-Personal protection equipment orders have been delivered to 101 hospitals and 22 EMS providers from the strategic stockpile.

-911 dispatchers must ask callers COVID-19 questions, including potential exposure, travel, medication, and testing to protect and prepare first responders answering the calls.

WATCH THE ENTIRE PRESS CONFERENCE: