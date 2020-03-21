Coronavirus count climbs to 90 in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports this evening that 90 people have tested positive in Missouri for COVID-19. St. Louis County currently leads the state in the number of cases the state is reporting. Here’s the full list:

Bates – 1

Boone – 10

Cass – 6

Christian – 1

Cole – 3

Dunklin – 1

Greene – 10

Henry – 1

Jackson – 5

Jasper – 1

Johnson – 1

Kansas City – 13

Pulaski – 1

Scott – 1

St. Charles – 2

St. Louis City – 7

St. Louis County – 22

To Be Determined – 4

Three people have died this week in Missouri from the respiratory illness. They are from mid-Missouri’s Boone, western Missouri’s Jackson and eastern Missouri’s St. Louis counties.

