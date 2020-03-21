Missourinet

Coronavirus count climbs to 90 in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports this evening that 90 people have tested positive in Missouri for COVID-19. St. Louis County currently leads the state in the number of cases the state is reporting. Here’s the full list:

Bates – 1
Boone – 10
Cass – 6
Christian – 1
Cole – 3
Dunklin – 1
Greene – 10
Henry – 1
Jackson – 5
Jasper – 1
Johnson – 1
Kansas City – 13
Pulaski – 1
Scott – 1
St. Charles – 2
St. Louis City – 7
St. Louis County – 22
To Be Determined – 4

Three people have died this week in Missouri from the respiratory illness. They are from mid-Missouri’s Boone, western Missouri’s Jackson and eastern Missouri’s St. Louis counties.

