BREAKING: St. Louis City, County to enact stay-at-home restrictions

St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis will be adopting new restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the region. The new restrictions, which will take effect Monday, will ensure that residents can meet their basic needs and that essential services will still be provided, but it requires people to stay at home when possible.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, in a press release, assure residents that they will still be able to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, and take a walk in a public park in both jurisdictions.

Page tweeted today, “I wish this wasn’t necessary, but it is.”

A resident of St. Louis County died from the disease yesterday.

The announcement adds that County Executive Steve Ehlmann of St. Charles County, County Executive Dennis Gannon of Jefferson County, and Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker of Franklin County are considering additional restrictions.

More details will be available later. We will update this story.