See letter to Missouri House members about colleague testing positive for COVID-19

Representative Joe Runions, D-Kansas City, has tested positive for COVID-19. Here’s the letter House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, sent to members today regarding Runions’ case.

Dear Members,

We need to share with you important new developments concerning a confirmed case of the coronavirus within the Capitol. We were informed today that Rep. Joe Runions has tested positive for COVID-19.

At this time we are still gathering details, but we can share with you that Rep. Runions acted responsibly when he began to develop symptoms and made the appropriate decision not to come to the building this week. His last day in the building was Thursday, March 12, and while he did not exhibit symptoms at that time, he and his doctors believe he could have been a carrier during that time period. At this time, we are working diligently to trace his activities while he was in the building so that we can identify individuals he was in contact with and possibly could have exposed.

As we learn more details, it is vital that if you are exhibiting any symptoms of the coronavirus at this time, that you do not wait and immediately contact your health care provider for medical advice. While at this time we do not consider this case to be an outbreak within the Capitol, we are strongly urging all members and staff to avoid the building for the next 10 days. At this time we recommend you continue to follow all the CDC instructions on staying away from large bodies and closely monitor your health. Please do not hesitate to let a member of leadership know if you are being tested.

We will continue to update you as we know more or have more instructions for the body.

Please also keep Rep. Runions and his family in your prayers as he battles this virus.

Do not hesitate to contact anyone in leadership, their staff or Dana Miller if you have any questions.

Elijah