Parson: fallen Springfield officer “is a hero we will never forget”

Missouri’s governor has ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday at all government buildings in southwest Missouri’s Greene County, in honor of a fallen Springfield police officer.

Officer Christopher Walsh was shot and killed in the line of duty late Sunday night, while responding to a Kum and Go convenience store, where three civilians had been shot and killed. Another civilian was critically wounded.

Governor Mike Parson says Officer Walsh was killed while trying to provide medical help to one of the shooting victims. The governor notes Officer Walsh served two deployments in Iraq, and served for 14 years in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Governor Parson describes Officer Walsh as “a hero we will never forget.”

“Officer Christopher Walsh leaves us with a legacy of brave, selfless service to Missouri and our nation that is an inspiration to us all. His commitment to public service included two deployments in support of Operation Iraqui Freedom during his 14 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and three years as an officer with the Springfield Police Department. On Sunday, he was tragically and senselessly killed after rushing to an active shooting scene and courageously attempting to provide life-saving care to a civilian shooting victim. Officer Walsh is a hero we will never forget,” Governor Parson said, in a written statement.

Springfield Police say the suspect, 31-year-old Joaquin Roman, also shot Springfield Officer Josiah Overton, who suffered non-life threatening injuries. Roman was found dead inside the store, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officer Walsh’s funeral service is Saturday. Click here to read the governor’s proclamation.

A fund has been established, to assist Officer Walsh’s family.

