BREAKING: St. Louis County woman loses battle to coronavirus

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health announced today a woman, 60-69 years of age, has died from COVID-19. The department released a statement saying the patient, with underlying health conditions, is the first coronavirus related death in the county.

Jackson County in western Missouri announced a woman in her 80s also died today from the respiratory disease. Jackson County Health Department Director Bridgett Shaffer said the woman had not recently traveled.

On Wednesday, a person from the Columbia area in mid-Missouri died from COVID-19.

At the time of this story’s release, 46 people have tested positive in Missouri for coronavirus.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet