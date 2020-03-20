BREAKING: Second Missouri person dies from coronavirus

A Jackson County woman in her 80s has died as a result of coronavirus. The news was released during a press conference today in western Missouri. Jackson County Health Department Director Bridgett Shaffer says the woman had not recently traveled.

Shaffer says the department has reason to believe that the respiratory disease is spreading through the community and cases are not just travel related.

Today, Missouri has confirmed that at least 46 people have tested positive from the respiratory disease – five are in Jackson County.

View the press conference here:

