Two Missouri coaches garner national attention

Kenzie Kostas

Two Missouri college assistant basketball coaches are on the WABC’s list of “30 Under 30.” The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association created the program to recognize 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and under at all levels of the game. Each honoree has exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, professional manner, and attitude and professional association involvement.

Kenzie Kostas from Central Missouri and Olivia Applewhite of SLU made the list.

Kenzie Kostas completed her fourth year as an Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach in 2019-20 after serving a year as the Jennies Graduate Assistant Coach. Kostas works closely with the Jennies guards. In addition to her work with the team on the court, Kostas serves as the team’s operations coordinator, handling team travel arrangements, equipment orders and camp director. She has also taken on a bigger role in the scouting of opposing teams and recruiting. Kostas famously was the lead scout for the Ashland Eagles in the National Championship game, helping to implement an offensive and defensive game plan as the Jennies defeated the previously unbeaten Eagles 66-52 to win the second National Championship in team history.

Olivia Applewhite

Now in her fourth year on the Saint Louis women’s basketball staff, Olivia Applewhite was elevated to assistant coach in May 2019. Applewhite previously served two seasons as director of operations/video coordinator and one season as a graduate assistant. Applewhite is no stranger to the Atlantic 10 Conference, having played four years at Dayton (2009-13). The Flyers posted records of 97-30 overall and 46-10 in the A-10 and made four NCAA Championship appearances during her career. Applewhite earned a master’s degree in student personnel administration at SLU in 2018. She is a 2013 graduate of Dayton with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and a minor in marketing.

Sierra Afoa Assistant Coach University of Alaska–Anchorage
Olivia Applewhite Assistant Coach St. Louis University
Tara Arnold Assistant Coach Northwest Florida State College
Alison Beasley Head Coach Wake Technical Community College
Annie Bourne Assistant Coach DePauw University
Kira Carter Assistant Coach Sam Houston State University
Cristina Centeno Assistant Coach Appalachian State University
Drew Cole Assistant Coach Abilene Christian University
Kenia Cole Assistant Coach Hampton University
Symone Denham Assistant Coach University of New Mexico
Erik DeRoo Assistant Coach Abilene Christian University
Kaitlynn Fratz Assistant Coach University of Maryland
Alex Furr Head Coach Panola College
Imani Gordon Assistant Coach Notre Dame College of Ohio
Sharay Hall Assistant Coach Colgate University
Brita Hand Assistant Coach William Penn University
Tamoria Holmes Assistant Coach Howard University
Jamie Insel Assistant Coach Tufts University
Alaina Jordan Assistant Coach Coastal Carolina University
Abby Jump Assistant Coach Wright State University
Kenzie Kostas Assistant Coach University of Central Missouri
Cinnamon Lister Assistant Coach University of California–Irvine
Michaela Mabrey Assistant Coach University of Notre Dame
Lauren Macer Head Coach Notre Dame College of Ohio
Claire Mattox Assistant Coach Cornell University
Jacklin Nared Assistant Coach University of Arizona
LaSheena Nation Assistant Coach Auburn University of Montgomery
Jonneshia Pineda Assistant Coach University of Louisville
Gary Redus Assistant Coach Vanderbilt University
Kaylin Rice Assistant Coach Baylor University
Chantel Roberts Assistant Coach Chowan University
Deon Thomas Assistant Coach Roosevelt University
Markisha Wright Assistant Coach Drake University
