Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

The NFL is giving fans a free pass to watch all the games your heart desires.

Are the Blues on alert for coronavirus?

Spring breakers not letting COVID-19 slow them down. So we’ve opened up the Corona-Schmuck bracket. I seed the top 6 idiots on spring break. You’ll get to vote