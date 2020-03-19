Geological drilling and testing to impact I-70 traffic near Rocheport Bridge

Traffic may be slowed at the busy 1-70 bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport.

The bridge is slated to be replaced, with construction starting in 2022. To prepare for construction, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will gather geotechnical data and survey information. The tests involve drilling holes beneath the surface to get valuable information about the area’s rock and soil stability.

According to a MoDOT release, this process will require occasional lane closures. A single lane of westbound I-70 will be closed at various locations on or near the bridge Tuesday, March 24 through Friday, March 27 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Signs will alert motorists to the closures. MoDOT asks drivers to slow and use caution through the work zone.

There are no emergency lanes on the bridge itself.

Work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project: www.modot.org/modot-central-district or call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636).