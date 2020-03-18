Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / We play a new game called “NFL Teams That Don’t Want To Win” plus we talk bean balls in MLB The Show (PODCAST)

We play a new game called “NFL Teams That Don’t Want To Win” plus we talk bean balls in MLB The Show (PODCAST)

By

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcherSound Cloud and Facebook

Some questionable NFL signings on Tuesday…so today we have a new featured titled “NFL Teams That Don’t Want To Win”

Bravo to the gamer who used Carlos Martinez to hit three Houston Astros in MLB The Show. If you could plunk one baseball player, past or present who would it be and why? C’mon I’m not talking about head hunting or chin music, just an 80 mph stinger to the backside. LOL

Subscribe to our daily newsletter