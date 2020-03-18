Missouri’s pro teams helping their employees and community during pandemic

The Cardinals and Royals along with the 28 other MLB teams are pledging one-million-dollars each toward a fund for game day employees expected to miss work because of the suspended season. St. Louis will also honor the daily per diem payments for the organization’s nearly two-hundred minor league players, who were sent home from spring training last week. It isn’t clear whether the one-million-dollars would also cover payments to game day staff such as food vendors who aren’t directly employed by the organization.

The Royals released a statement saying the clubs are still working out details of the grant program.

“We want to insure that our seasonal staff who bring their positive energy to Kauffman Stadium will feel the support of our organization at their backs. We have chosen to start this fund to help alleviate/offset as much of the burden as we can until we can all return to normalcy and start the 2020 baseball season,” said Sherman. “We look forward to that day with great anticipation.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced his foundation would donate 100-thousand dollars to Kansas City public school lunch programs and local organizations that provide household goods and meals to needy families. Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and Mahomes will also be making sizable donations to Harvesters Food Bank. Hill has challenged other Chiefs’ teammates to help Kansas City during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yessir! You can count me in for 15,000 meals for @HarvestersORG. Let’s keep the support going. @15andMahomies and I are committing $100,000 to organizations in KC affected by this crisis. More info on @15andMahomies. https://t.co/UKEhc38oA5 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 17, 2020

The Blues are creating an Employee Assistance Fund to pay game-night workers at the Enterprise Center during the ongoing suspension of the NHL season due to coronavirus. The fund will provide support to several hundred employees who are paid by the Blues organization on game nights. Blues ownership and local donors worked together to establish the fund. All St. Louis players have made a personal donation.

“It is gratifying to have multiple groups within the Blues family stepping up to support our game-night workers, although it’s not surprising given the character of the people in our organization and in the community,” Blues owner Tom Stillman said. “These are unprecedented and uncertain times, but we will get through this together and we’ll be back when it’s safe for everyone involved.”