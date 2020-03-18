Missouri’s coronavirus count hits 17

The Jackson County Health Department in western Missouri has announced a second case of COVID-19 – a man in his 40s who recently traveled internationally. Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City is also reporting today that a patient there has tested positive for coronavirus. These latest cases boost Missouri’s count of the respiratory illness to 17.

Other cases include:

Greene County – 4,

St. Louis County – 4,

Cass County – 2,

Henry County – 1,

Boone County – 1,

Cole County – 1,

St. Louis City – 1,

Jackson County – 1.

COVID-19 has infected more than 179,000 people across the world, including about 4,200 in America. Roughly 7,400 people have died from the disease.

For more information about the virus, visit the CDC’s website and the DHSS website or call Missouri’s COVID-19 hotline 24 hours a day at 877-435-8411 with questions.