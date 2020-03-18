Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner in self quarantine

Missouri’s Second District Representative Ann Wagner has quarantined herself after exposure to the coronavirus.

Wagner issued this statement late Wednesday:

“Last week I participated in a small group meeting with a colleague who has since tested positive for COVID-19. After discussions with the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, and out of an abundance of caution, I will be self-quarantining. While I feel fine and am not exhibiting any symptoms, I will follow the advice of the Attending Physician until cleared. In the meantime, I will continue to work remotely through teleconference as Congress works to provide a strong and effective response for everyone impacted by this virus.”

Wagner did not specify who exposed her, but two Congressmen have now tested positive: Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla, and Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah.