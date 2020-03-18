Missourinet

Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner in self quarantine

Missouri’s Second District Representative Ann Wagner has quarantined herself after exposure to the coronavirus.

Wagner represents an area west and south of St. Louis

Wagner issued this statement late Wednesday:

“Last week I participated in a small group meeting with a colleague who has since tested positive for COVID-19.  After discussions with the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, and out of an abundance of caution, I will be self-quarantining.  While I feel fine and am not exhibiting any symptoms, I will follow the advice of the Attending Physician until cleared.  In the meantime, I will continue to work remotely through teleconference as Congress works to provide a strong and effective response for everyone impacted by this virus.”

Wagner did not specify who exposed her, but two Congressmen have now tested positive: Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla, and Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah.

