MIAA Conference cancels all spring sports

The MIAA CEO Council voted unanimously to cancel the remaining spring 2020 conference regular-season competition schedule and the 2020 MIAA conference championships due to concerns regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The previous decision by the CEO Council to indefinitely suspend all countable athletically related activities (for all MIAA sports, regardless of season) remains in effect. The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continue to be the Association’s top priority. The MIAA is taking these unprecedented actions to help our campuses and communities continue to address this public health crisis.

The MIAA Conference is home to several Missouri-based Division II schools including: Central Missouri, Lincoln, Missouri Southern, Missouri Western, and Northwest Missouri State.