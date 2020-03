Molly Bozak, the wife of Blues player Tyler Bozak, tweeted on Monday that she delivered a baby boy. The new addition to the Bozak’s came 9 months and 4 days after Tyler and the Blues raised the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the finals.

Life’s greatest blessing 💙 baby boy arrived early this morning 🥳 @Bozie42 pic.twitter.com/XWTp2rKbWb — Molly Bozak (@MollyBozak) March 17, 2020