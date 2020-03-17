Two more coronavirus cases hit Missouri

Eight people have tested positive in Missouri for COVID-19, often called the coronavirus. During a press conference Monday evening, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the city’s first case is a Saint Louis University student in their 20s who recently traveled abroad. The individual is self-isolating in their off-campus residence.

The second new case is a St. Louis County individual in their 50s or 60s who recently traveled oversees. This case is not related to the county’s other two.

The other existing positive cases in Missouri include three in southwest Missouri’s Greene County, one in western Missouri’s Henry County, and two others in St. Louis County. So far, the state has tested 215 people for the respiratory disease.

For more information about the virus, visit the CDC’s website and the DHSS website or call Missouri’s COVID-19 hotline 24 hours a day at 877-435-8411 with questions. DHSS spox Lisa Cox says the state’s coronavirus hotline has fielded about 6,000 calls since last Thursday.

