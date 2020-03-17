Parson: Missouri now has 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus

Missouri’s governor announced Tuesday night in Jefferson City that there are five new positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 15.

Governor Mike Parson says there are now four confirmed cases in southwest Missouri’s Greene County, four in St. Louis County, two in western Missouri’s Cass County, one in mid-Missouri’s Boone County, one in mid-Missouri’s Cole County, one in St. Louis City, one in Jackson County and one in western Missouri’s Henry County.

The governor says the state health lab has tested 267 people for COVID-19. There have been 253 negative patients, while 15 have tested positive.

Governor Parson is starting daily briefings about coronavirus, and the first one is happening tonight at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

The governor was joined by state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams, State Medicaid Director Todd Richardson and state Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Sandy Karsten.

The governor is emphasizing the importance of personal responsibility, and washing your hands.

The governor announced earlier that the state’s 13 riverboat casinos will close at midnight, and will remain closed through March 30. Governor Mike Parson says the aim is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Some of the towns impacted by the casino closings are Boonville, Cape Girardeau, Caruthersville and St. Joseph.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet