Jackson County woman is Missouri’s ninth case of coronavirus

Nine people have now tested positive in Missouri for COVID-19. The latest is a woman in her 80s from eastern Jackson County is the first likely positive case of the coronavirus in the western Missouri county. The Kansas City Star reports the woman had not traveled recently.

The other Missouri cases of coronavirus include one in St. Louis city, three in St. Louis County, three in southwest Missouri’s Greene County, one in western Missouri’s Henry County.

The respiratory illness has spread across the globe with more than 167,000 worldwide cases, including sum 4,200 in the U.S. About 6,700 people have died from the disease.

For more information about the virus, visit the CDC’s website and the DHSS website or call Missouri’s COVID-19 hotline 24 hours a day at 877-435-8411 with questions.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet