Gov. Parson to hold daily press briefings on coronavirus (LINK TO TODAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE)

Governor Mike Parson will be holding daily press briefings to provide updates regarding COVID-19 in Missouri.

Parson will be joined by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Sandy Karsten, and MO HealthNet Director Todd Richardson.

Tuesday’s press conference will take place at 6:45 p.m and will be live-streamed on Governor Parson’s Facebook page.

Missourinet will be there and provide video online after the event.