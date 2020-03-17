Former Mizzou star Kim English leading candidate for SEMO’s basketball job

According to Adam King of KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, former Mizzou Tiger basketball star Kim English is the front-runner for the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball head coaching job.

English joined the Tennessee staff as an assistant coach in April 2019, working for Rick Barnes.

Prior to his hiring at Tennessee, English spent two seasons as an assistant coach on Tad Boyle’s staff at Colorado. During that time, the Buffaloes posted back-to-back winning seasons, going 40-28. Colorado reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 NIT and finished with the third-most wins in program history (23).

From 2015-17, English worked for two years under Frank Haith at Tulsa.

As a player at Missouri from 2008-12, English scored more than 1,500 points and averaged 11.0 points per game for the Tigers and Missouri won 107 games during his four-year career, making him and two teammates the winningest players in program history.

He averaged a career-best 14.5 points as a senior in 2011-12 and ranked fifth in the Big 12 with 78 3-point makes, while leading Missouri to 30 wins, one of two Big 12 Tournament titles during his career and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2012 Big 12 Tournament after averaging 23.0 points and shooting 78 percent during the Tigers’ championship run.

The Pistons selected English with the 44th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, and he appeared in 41 games during the 2012-13 season. He then spent two years playing overseas and had a brief stint with the Chicago Bulls in 2014.