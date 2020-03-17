Cole and Jackson Counties boost Missouri’s coronavirus count to 10

Ten people have now tested positive in Missouri for COVID-19. The latest ones announced today include a case in mid-Missouri’s Cole County and a woman in her 80s from western Missouri’s Jackson County. Both are the first likely positive cases of the coronavirus in their counties.

The Kansas City Star reports the Jackson County woman had not traveled recently. During a news conference today, Cole County officials reported the individual who tested positive there did recently travel.

The other Missouri cases of coronavirus include one in St. Louis city, three in St. Louis County, three in southwest Missouri’s Greene County, one in western Missouri’s Henry County.

The respiratory illness has spread across the globe with more than 167,000 worldwide cases, including sum 4,200 in the U.S. About 6,700 people have died from the disease.

For more information about the virus, visit the CDC’s website and the DHSS website or call Missouri’s COVID-19 hotline 24 hours a day at 877-435-8411 with questions.

