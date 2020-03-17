Chase Daniel signs with Detroit Lions

Former Bears, Chiefs, Eagles and Saints QB Chase Daniel, who beat the Detroit on Thanksgiving Day last season, will sign a three-year, $13.05 million deal with the Lions. That’s being reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The former Missouri Tiger QB has made a tremendous career out of being a backup. In his ten pro seasons, Daniel has appeared in 65 games, making a total of five starts, while attempting 218 passes. Daniel signed a two-year deal with the Bears for $10 million and previously had a $21 million deal for three years in Philadelphia.