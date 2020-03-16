Springfield officer among five dead in shooting at gas station

Springfield police chief Paul Williams has confirmed one officer has died and another hurt and three others are dead in a shooting that happened late Sunday night at a Kum & Go store. The suspect was also found dead inside the store.

During a news conference at Springfield Police Headquarters this morning in southwest Missouri, Williams says several reports started coming in after 11:00 p.m. of shots fired at various locations in the city. The shooter went to the convenience store and shot four people inside, killing three and injuring a fourth.

When officers responded to the scene, both were shot by the suspect. One officer, Christopher Walsh, died at a local hospital. The other, Josiah Overton, is being treated for non life threatening injuries.

Walsh had been with the department for more than three years and was an Army veteran. He is the first Springfield police officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty since the Young Brothers Massacre just outside of Brookline on January 2nd, 1932.

Police shut down area traffic for much of the overnight hours to investigate the shooting.

By Don Louzader of Missourinet affiliate KSGF in Springfield