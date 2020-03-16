MSHSAA shuts down Class 4 and 5 basketball

Due to continuing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 the Missouri State High School

Activities Association (MSHSAA) has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the Show-Me

Showdown for Classes 4 and 5.

The decision was made in consultation with local and state officials, as well as the member schools. The most

recent CDC recommendations of limiting gatherings played a large part in the making of this decision.

“We understand the unexpected hurdles this creates for our schools and fans, and apologize for the

inconveniences it has caused. Our thoughts are with our schools as they navigate the uncertainty of these times,”

said Dr. Kerwin Urhahn, MSHSAA Executive Director.

Information concerning the activities of Music; Speech, Debate & Theatre; Scholar Bowl as well as Spring Sports

will be available at a later time.