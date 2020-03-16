MSHSAA plans to host Class 4 and 5 basketball championships this weekend

The Missouri High School Basketball Championships wrapped up this weekend in Springfield. MSHSAA allowed up to 150 spectators and essential staff for each school into JQH Arena on Missouri State’s campus.

Class 1 Boys Dora over St. Elizabeth 59-49.

Class 2 Boys Hartville over Skyline 69-40

Class 3 Boys Cardinal Ritter 88-32 over Charleston.

Class 1 Girls Walnut Grove 52-41 over South Nodaway.

Class 2 Girls East Buchanan 62-51 over Tipton

Class 3 Girls Strafford 65-62 over Licking.

MSHSAA still plans to host the Class 4 and 5 basketball state championships and the plan is for each team to allow 100 spectators to the event. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends events of 50 or more people be postponed for the next eight weeks. MSHSAA says they will continue to make adjustments.