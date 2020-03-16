MLB sends memo to teams encouraging players to go home from Spring Training sites

Some Royals players remained at their spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona over the weekend, but that could change soon. Most players likely will be exiting Surprise soon. MLB sent a memo to all 30 clubs on Sunday, encouraging players to go home unless rehabbing from an injury to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The Royals’ support staff left the spring training complex yesterday.

A group of St. Louis players have remained at the club’s facility in Jupiter, Florida for informal workouts. Plans are also in the works for players who leave camp to stay in baseball shape at home. MLB canceled Spring Training and delayed the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.