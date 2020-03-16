Sixth person in Missouri tests positive for COVID-19

Greene County in southwest Missouri is up to three people who have tested positive for COVID-19. On Twitter today, Gov. Mike Parson says Missouri’s overall count of positive tests has reached six. The others include two from St. Louis County and one from Henry County in western Missouri.

Parson says the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory with DHSS has tested a total of 170 individuals for COVID-19. The lab is no longer required to send positive tests to the CDC for confirmation. Results from tests conducted at the state laboratory are considered final.

For more information about the virus, visit the CDC’s website and the DHSS website or call Missouri’s COVID-19 hotline 24 hours a day at 877-435-8411 with questions.

