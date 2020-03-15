Parson calls for limit on public gathering size – with some exceptions

To limit the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended no gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. In a press release today, Gov. Mike Parson is calling for the cancellation or suspension of gatherings that exceed the size limit, except for daycares, businesses, K-12 schools, colleges and universities.

“We encourage schools to follow CDC guidelines and consult with local health care providers and public health authorities as decisions are made on whether to keep school in session,” he says.

He wants the elderly and those with underlying health problems to avoid public gatherings as much as possible. Parson is also urging centers with large numbers of senior citizens to strongly consider restrictions and closures, in consultation with health authorities.

“I want to emphasize that we are all in this together. Missouri continues to work closely with both federal and local officials in order to maximize coordination and tailor our response appropriately. It takes all of us at the local, state, and federal level along with neighbors, families, and fellow citizens to use common sense and personal responsibility to work through these tough times and protect the health and safety of all Missourians,” Parson concludes.

So far, Missouri has five positive cases of COVID-19 – two in St. Louis County, two in southwest Missouri’s Greene County and one in western Missouri’s Henry County.

To view the latest CDC guidance on mass gatherings and large community events, click here.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet