UPDATE: Missouri hospital reopens to patients after person tests positive for COVID-19

Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in west-central Missouri’s Clinton is back in business after temporarily stopping admissions, according to Missourinet affiliate KDKD in Clinton. A Henry County resident who was treated at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19 – triggering the hospital to be advised not to accept new patients. GVMH also diverted its emergency services during that time.

The patient was admitted to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital prior to being transferred on March 8 to another facility where a specimen was collected for testing and where the patient remains currently. Local health department officials are identifying close contacts to monitor for symptoms and contain spread.

KDKD reports all staff that had contact with the patient have been placed on a 14-day quarantine. To take extra precaution, GVMH is limiting visitation. If someone is not seeking treatment or helping someone that needs treatment, the hospital is requesting the public to avoid visiting its sites.

Department of Health and Senior Services spokesperson Lisa Cox tells Missourinet the elderly male patient was transferred to an out of state facility. She says health officials are working to figure out how the person was infected.

As part of the investigation, patients and visitors to the hospital will be contacted by public health officials.

The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory with DHSS has tested a total of 127 individuals for COVID-19. Another positive case has been announced today in southwest Missouri’s Greene County – bringing the overall total positive case count to five. Two positive cases have been reported in St. Louis County, 1 in Henry County and 1 additional case in Greene County.

As of today, the state laboratory is no longer required to send positive tests to the CDC for confirmation. Results from tests conducted at the state laboratory are considered final, including results for this case today.

For more information, visit the CDC’s website and the DHSS website or call Missouri’s COVID-19 hotline 24 hours a day at 877-435-8411 with questions.

