Fifth person tests positive in Missouri for COVID-19

An individual in southwest Missouri’s Greene County has tested positive today for COVID-19. In a press release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state says the case is travel-related.

Springfield – Greene County Health Department staff are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. If there are close contacts, health officials will advise the individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

The release says Missouri State Public Health Laboratory with DHSS has tested a total of 127 individuals for COVID-19 including the positive case announced today. Two positive cases have been reported in St. Louis County, 1 in Henry County and 1 additional case in Greene County.

As of today, the state laboratory is no longer required to send positive tests to the CDC for confirmation. Results from tests conducted at the state laboratory are considered final, including results for this case today.

For more information, visit the CDC’s website and the DHSS website or call Missouri’s COVID-19 hotline 24 hours a day at 877-435-8411 with questions.

