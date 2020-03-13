Missouri Senate bill to keep tabs on suspected mishandling of prescription drugs

In a historic vote, the Missouri Senate has passed a bill that would create a statewide database to track potential misuse of prescription drugs. Senate bill handler Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, says the compromise with the Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus would create a state task force of licensed medical professionals to keep tabs on how the program is doing.

“I think that met the ideological objections traditionally to it, which is that it’s a government database, the government’s not running it, it’s not a government database. We have under the legislation, two representatives from the Board of Healing Arts, two physician members, two members from the Board of Pharmacy, one member from the Board of Dentistry, and then one member from the Board of Nursing. That ensures that all the prescribers and dispensers who would be utilizing the database for patient treatment will all have access to it,” says Luetkemeyer.

He says the legislation is an improvement from the St. Louis County database that already has about 90% of Missouri in it.

“I think it brings consistency to the collection of the medical data and number two – makes sure we have greater protections for patient privacy,” Luetkemeyer says.

The measure, sponsored by Representative Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, goes back to the House with changes. Rehder has been sponsoring the legislation for the past eight years and is serving her final year in the House.

The proposal is House Bill 1693.

