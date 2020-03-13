Governor to declare state of emergency

Gov. Mike Parson is declaring a state of emergency later today in response to COVID-19, known as the coronavirus. He’s holding a press conference at his Capitol office today at 5 p.m. to announce the declaration he’s making by way of an executive order. Missourinet will cover the event.

Two people in Missouri have tested positive for the respiratory illness. One of those, a St. Louis County woman in her 20s, has had her case confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She returned last week from studying abroad in Italy. The other case, announced yesterday, is a Springfield patient in southwest Missouri who recently traveled to Austria.

President Donald Trump is also expected to declare today a national state of emergency.

