As two new positive cases of coronavirus surface, Missouri governor declares state of emergency

Gov. Mike Parson has declared a state of emergency in response to, COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus. His executive order today gives the state flexibility in getting about $13 million in federal aid.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson speaks to the Capitol Press Corps after being sworn-in as governor on June 1, 2018 in Jefferson City (file photo by Tim Bommel/UPI)

Parson says 94 people have been tested for the respiratory illness. Two new positive cases have been announced – bringing the overall total to four individuals testing positive. Three of the four cases have not been confirmed yet by the CDC. We do not know where the two new cases are located or if they are travel related.

Earlier today, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the state’s new hotline with information about the coronavirus does not take out-of-state calls. That glitch has been fixed.

Parson says today’s declaration does not close schools or state government. He says school closures should be a local decision.

Watch the press conference:

