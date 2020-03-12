(AUDIO) State’s second likely case of coronavirus is in southwest Missouri

The coronavirus is believed to have hit southwest Missouri’s Greene County. During a press conference this evening in Springfield, Gov. Mike Parson says the state’s second “presumptive positive” case of the respiratory illness is a patient in their 20s who recently traveled to Austria.

Parson says so far, Missouri has tested 73 patients for the virus, called Covid-19. He says 71 of those individuals have tested negative for the disease.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a positive case involving a St. Louis County woman in her 20s who recently studied abroad in Italy.

Parson along with, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams, Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, Springfield – Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard, and area medical professionals were among those included in today’s press conference.

Listen to the press conference:

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet