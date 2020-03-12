NCAA ban extends to Division II

Northwest Missouri State and Central Missouri suspended ticket sales for their upcoming men’s and women’s basketball regional due to the NCAA statement on championship events and COVID-19. The s tatement on Northwest Missouri’s athletics website:

Northwest Missouri State University athletics is suspending ticket sales for the 2020 NCAA Division II Central Region men’s basketball tournament after the statement today from NCAA President Mark Emmert in regard to COVID-19.

The statement from the NCAA:

The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.