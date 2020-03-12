MSHSAA Final Four in Springfield still on with adjustments

Upon the recommendation from the Green County Director of Public Health

and in consultation with Missouri State University, the Missouri State High School Activities

Association (MSHSAA) will be making adjustments to the access allowed at this weekend’s

Show-Me Showdown.

With a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state and concern for the safety of all who will be

working and attending the Show-Me Showdown, each school will be given 150 wristbands to

distribute to its fans base. Only fans that have been given a wristband will be allowed in the

arena. The distribution of the wristbands will be the responsibility of the school. Only essential

school personnel will be allowed access to the arena as well. Any tickets previously purchased

are now void. The MSHSAA Office will work with the participating schools on any

reimbursements that need to be made.

In addition to the limit on spectators, other elements involved with the Show-Me Showdown

have been cancelled. All entertainment groups and recognitions have been cancelled. There

will also be no third-place games played, only the semifinals and championship games.

All games from this weekend will be streamed at www.MSHSAA.tv.

Working media members with previously approved credentials will have access to the games.

“We understand the unexpected hurdles this creates for our schools and fans, and apologize for

the inconveniences it has caused. We wish the best of luck to all of our teams and a safe and

healthy return home,” said Dr. Kerwin Urhnan, MSHSAA Executive Director.