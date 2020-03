As a precaution due to public health concerns around the nation, Jason Aldean’s stop of the We Back 2020 Tour, which was scheduled for Friday (March 13) at Mizzou Arena, will be postponed.

This announcement comes in addition to the NCAA, Southeastern Conference and Mizzou Athletics suspending sporting events through the end of March.

MizzouGameday.com with keep concert fans updated on a potential future date or ticket information .