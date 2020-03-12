March Madness canceled along with other major conference restrictions

-Details to follow from Sports Director Bill Pollock

Concerns about the coronavirus have led to big changes for Missouri sporting events.

The NCAA announced, “NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring championships.

The SEC conference has suspended all regular-season games for all sports until March 30. The Big 12 has canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Kansas City.

In the Class One Boys and Girls High School Final Four in Springfield, each school is limited to 150 fans.

The St. Louis Blues are done for the season after the NHL announced the rest of the league’s season has been suspended. Major League Baseball has suspended spring training and the season will be delayed by at least two weeks.