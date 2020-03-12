House Democrats submit recommendations for COVID-19 response

In a press conference at the State Capitol Thursday, Missouri House Minority Leader Quade says Democrats would like to see the state take the following coronavirus actions. House Speaker Elliah Haahr tells Missourinet he has not had a chance to review them.
COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE
- Request the governor call a state of emergency under Article IV, Section 27a, so that the General Assembly can access the Budget Reserve Fund for the emergency resources necessary to respond to this public health crisis.
- Provide state funding to reimburse medical providers for treatment provided to non-insured individuals over the next month.
- Provide additional funding to county health departments.
- Authorize mandatory paid sick leave for companies with 50 or more employees, with a six-month sunset provision.
- Provide additional funding for non-profit organizations that provide food to children in the event schools are closed.
- Furlough non-violent prisoners from the Missouri Department of Corrections.
- Implement an emergency rule authorizing the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance to require insurance providers to cover COVID-19 testing.
- Provide economic protections to hourly state employees.
- Implement an emergency rule authorizing the Department of Health and Senior Services to erect temporary hospitals and quarantine facilities.
- Provide additional funding for mobile testing units.
- Direct the Missouri Department of Social Services to refrain from implementing new SNAP rules that are set to take effect April 1 and will cost many families access to nutritional food.
- Implement and emergency order suspending utility services from being shut off.
- Implement an emergency order suspending home evictions.
- Cancel plans to implement Medicaid rate cuts for hospitals and other health care providers.