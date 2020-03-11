Mizzou journalism group exposed to coronavirus during New Orleans conference

A group of Mizzou Journalism School students in Columbia went to the same conference as someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. The organization Investigative Reporters and Editors says the patient has mild symptoms after spending a few days late last week at the conference in New Orleans.

Whether anyone else at the conference is showing symptoms is unknown.

Since returning from the conference, some of the students have reportedly been at the Missouri Capitol interviewing lawmakers. Missouri legislative leaders in both parties are urging guests not directly involved in legislative business to skip a visit to the Capitol for the time being. The House has also closed the chamber floor to the public. The information could affect thousands of guests, including school kids hoping to tour the Capitol.

The university and other local schools have not canceled classes due to coronavirus concerns, but they say they are working closely with health officials.

Brad Tregnago of Missourinet affiliate KSSZ in Columbia contributed to this story

