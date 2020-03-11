Missouri’s presidential primary draws 23 percent voter turnout

About 23.5 percent of Missouri’s registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s presidential preference primary (PPP).

The Missouri Secretary of State’s office says about 973,000 Missourians cast ballots on Tuesday.

The majority of those, about 660,000, voted in the Democratic presidential primary, which former Vice President Joe Biden won.

About 309,000 voted in the Republican primary, which President Donald Trump won.

A combined total of about 3,500 Missourians voted in the Libertarian, Green and Constitution party primaries. Jacob Hornberger won Missouri’s Libertarian primary, while Howie Hawkins won the Green Party presidential primary. Don Blankenship is the winner of Missouri’s Constitution Party primary.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says military and overseas ballots can come in through this Friday. Results are expected to be certified by April 10.

This was the sixth consecutive time that Missouri has held presidential preference primaries. The state held them in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet