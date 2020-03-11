Missouri launches coronavirus information hotline

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has activated a statewide public hotline for citizens or providers needing guidance regarding the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The hotline opened and can be reached at 877-435-8411. It is being operated by medical professionals and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“Communication is vital to our response to this rapidly-evolving situation,” says Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “For several weeks, our COVID-19 webpage has been and continues to be a great resource for the public, but having the hotline as an additional resource will likely be invaluable as citizens seek guidance for their concerns.”

To date, 46 patients in Missouri have been tested for the virus; one of those has tested positive. DHSS says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed the case. A St. Louis County woman in her 20s who returned last week from studying abroad in Italy tested positive.

“For those who may be at risk for COVID-19, we encourage them to utilize this hotline or call their health care provider or local public health agency to inform them of their travel history and symptoms. They’ll be instructed on how to receive care without exposing others to the possible illness,” says Williams.

Two St. Louis area schools have been closed this week in connection with the confirmed case.

Suburban St. Louis company Bayer is closing its campus until further notice due to an employee under investigation for the coronavirus. The pharmaceutical and life sciences company has also closed the Creve Coeur campus of its subsidiary, The Climate Corporation.

