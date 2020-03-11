Missouri Attorney General sues televangelist Jim Bakker to stop false coronavirus cure claims

Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions to stop him from selling a fake treatment for coronavirus.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt says Jim Bakker in a nationwide broadcast falsely claimed that his product called “Silver Solution” can cure coronavirus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the New York Attorney General have also issued cease and desist letters to the Jim Bakker Show to stop making claims on the web about the product that are not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence.

The FDA says currently there are no vaccines, pills, potions or other prescription or over-the-counter products to treat or cure coronavirus disease.

In 1989, Bakker was convicted on 24 counts of defrauding followers in his SC-based ministry at Heritage USA. He later wrote that in prison he realized he was “contradicting Christ in the pursuit of money.”

After serving five years, Bakker returned to televangelism — this time near Branson, Missouri, a popular tourist destination. He raises funds in part by selling “end of days” products like bulk foods and generators.