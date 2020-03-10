MSHSAA releases statement on COVID-19

MSHSAA released the following statement to its members regarding the COVID-19 situation.

MSHSAA Member Schools,

We are paying attention to the latest news regarding the Coronavirus and any information being circulated by the Center for Disease Control. The following is a link to CDC information that provides guidance for groups and businesses. There is a section for schools on the link.

Center for Disease Control

The CDC guidance, “Schools should continue to collaborate, share information, and review plans with local health officials to help protect the whole school community, including those with special health needs.”

We have contacted the Missouri Health Department and at this time, there are no restrictions or requirements to stop activities with large groups of people. We are developing contingency plans for the possible effects of school closures on the state playoffs, your spring sport practices and/or contests, and are monitoring COVID-19 developments closely.

MO Department of Health and Senior Service

Lastly, you can never go wrong with practicing good hygiene and teaching your students to do the same. We will certainly keep you informed as to any new information we receive from these organizations, or other respectable sources.

Respectfully,

Dr. Kerwin Urhahn

MSHSAA Executive Director