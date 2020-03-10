Half of Missouri’s precincts report results of Presidential Preference Primary

The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office has election results from about 50% of the state’s voting precincts. Missouri is one of five states holding presidential preference primaries today.

On the Democratic side, presidential hopeful Joe Biden has been leading tonight. He holds about 59% of the vote. Bernie Sanders trails with about 33%.

As for Republicans, President Donald Trump has easily dominated with about 97% of the vote. In the 2016 General Election, Trump won Missouri by 19 points.

Precincts report so far that about 286,000 Democrats have voted today compared to about 195,000 Republicans.

